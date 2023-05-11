Back Bay to Nubian Square: 2 miles and a 23-year life expectancy gap

In Boston, a two-mile difference in where you live may mean a 23-year difference in life expectancy.

That startling analysis from the Boston Public Health Commission shows the longest average life expectancy is nearly 92 years, for residents in a section of the Back Bay. Residents near Nubian Square in Roxbury have the shortest expected life span, just under 69 years.

“It’s really disturbing,” said Boston’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu. “So much work has gone into improving life expectancy for individuals. It feels discouraging.”

The two neighborhoods, highlighted in a report released Friday, are vastly different in many ways. The median household income of the census tract within Roxbury is $42,211, versus $141,250 in the Back Bay tract. Rates of homeownership in the Back Bay are more than double those in Roxbury.

A vast majority, some 91%, of Back Bay residents over the age of 25 have a college degree, compared to 44% in Roxbury. And 82% of residents in the Back Bay tract are white, while 87% in the Roxbury tract are people of color, predominantly Black or Latinx, the report said.

All of these factors play a role in life expectancy. Ojikutu said the stress of trying to live on low wages and combat racism, sometimes in substandard housing while not feeling safe, erodes health.

“Chronic stress leads to higher blood pressure and an increased risk for cardiovascular disease,” said Ojikutu. Chronic stress can also increase levels of the hormone cortisol, which can “increase your risk of weight gain, obesity, and diabetes.

"I think all of these things are interconnected,” she said.

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, on Dudley St. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Some researchers called the impact of chronic stress “weathering,” an analogy to the wear and tear of steady storms to describe how stress can age a body.

COVID-19 contributed to a decrease in life expectancy for all Boston residents, but the impact varied by race. Life expectancy dropped by about one year for white residents, compared to three years for Asian and Black residents, and four years for Latinx residents, the report said.

The commission’s finding of a gap in average life expectancy as large as 23 years was unsurprising to those who live or work near Nubian Square.

“Just hearing the number is weathering for me. I’ve heard about these health gaps for years,” said Rev. Jeffrey Brown, associate pastor at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury. “The struggle to find ways to make it better is wearying.”

Brown said he can offer church members spiritual relief, but government must deal with the underlying problems: poor schools, unemployment or underemployment and failed housing policies.

With housing, Brown described a paradox. Roxbury residents have few opportunities for home ownership and the upward mobility it offers because so much of the area's housing is designated affordable and not available for sale. Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who represents residents near Nubian Square, echoed Brown’s concern. She’s investigating rent-to-own housing options.