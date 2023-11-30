Why Boston gets a Christmas tree from Nova Scotia every year

Every November, a towering evergreen travels all the way from Nova Scotia to Boston to serve as the city's official Christmas tree.

The tradition dates back over a century, and the gifted tree serves as a token of thanks from the Canadian province for Boston's assistance after a disaster during World War I.

A historic symbol of appreciation

On Dec. 6, 1917, two military boats accidentally collided in the Halifax harbor, causing a devastating explosion. The blast killed more than 1,600 people, injured thousands more and destroyed part of the city along the shoreline.

"The SS Mont Blanc was laden down with munitions, and it caught fire and exploded," said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. "And the explosion that resulted was the biggest man-made explosion until the atomic bomb came along."

In the wake of the destruction, a major blizzard hit, hampering rescue efforts from nearby major cities.

The settlement of Halifax, Nova Scotia is shown after explosions from a colliding ship onto the harbor killed more than 1,600 people and destroyed the northern part of the city. (Getty Images)

But that didn't stop Boston from lending a hand. After receiving a request for assistance by telegram, the city sent medical teams and supplies by train.

The following year, Nova Scotia sent its first gift tree to thank the city for the help.

Then, in 1971, they sent another to commemorate the occasion and bond between the cities. That kicked off the tradition we know today — the province has sent one every year since.

"Nova Scotians have been trading with the people of Boston [and] New England for literally hundreds of years," Houston said. "There's strong relationships, dependable business and cultural ties that go a long way, but the experience we had with the Halifax explosion and the help that we got from the good people of Boston is something we'll never forget."

Picking the perfect tree

It's not just an exciting time of year for Boston. Being chosen to donate the perfect tree is also seen as an honor for Nova Scotians.

"If you're the property owner whose tree is selected to be the tree to go to Boston, that's a huge, a huge deal," Houston said.

Houston said citizens nominate trees, then a committee selects the winner.

According to the Nova Scotian government, that perfect tree is usually a red or white spruce or balsam fir that measures 40 to 50 feet tall. It also needs to be healthy, somewhat symmetrical and have good color.

It should also be easily accessible. After all, it will be traveling a long way.

The tree is cut down in a televised ceremony, then serves as a main attraction in the Nova Scotia Christmas parade before it starts heading South.

The cross-country journey

The tree typically makes its way to Boston on a flatbed truck, traveling more than 600 miles by highway.

You can follow along for regular tracking updates from Nova Scotia's official Tree for Boston page on Facebook and X as it makes its way.

Lighting it up

After the tree arrives, crews work to hoist it upright and secure it into the ground so is stands up straight. Branches are also trimmed as needed.

Then, a team of electricians waits at least 24 hours to give the tree time to settle before they start putting on the lights — which typically happens shortly after Thanksgiving.

It takes a bucket truck for crews to reach the top of the tree. Rather than wrap lights around the tree, they run strings of lights from top to bottom.

John McGrath (left) oversees his crew as they install the lights on the official Boston Christmas tree after it arrived from Nova Scotia. (Laney Ruckstuhl/WBUR)

John McGrath, foreman at Y.E.S (Your Electrical Solution) said he's been leading the operation for the past 35 years. He and his crew use zip ties to secure the lights to the top and bottom branches of the tree and keep them in place.

"Any wind, anything like that, moves these lights around, so we have to adjust them almost every day just to make sure that they're out and straight," McGrath said.

But McGrath said the biggest problem is the squirrels.

"For some reason, these squirrels bite right into the wire, and just kill the circuit," he said. "These squirrels are ruthless."

Every morning leading up to the tree lighting ceremony, the electrical crew will retest the lights on the tree, along with the lights all around Boston Common — which they're also responsible for -- to ensure everything is working properly and make any necessary adjustments.

The big celebration

On Nov. 30, the big day finally comes. The mayor of Boston is joined by the Nova Scotia premier for a ceremony to light the tree and kick off the holiday season.

The two-hour ceremony starts at 6 p.m. on the Common, adjacent to the Visitor's Information Center, a short walk from both the Park Street or Downtown Crossing MBTA stops.

It typically features musicians from both the U.S. and Nova Scotia, along with other entertainment. The other lighting displays across the Common are lit in succession after the tree itself comes to life

Can't make it in person? You can also watch live on WCVB starting at 7 p.m.

With reporting from WBUR's Dan Guzman.