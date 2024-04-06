Red Sox pitcher Keith Foulke reminisces on 2004 World Series championship

Keith Foulke was on the mound for perhaps the most iconic moment in Red Sox history. On October 27, 2004, the Sox closer fielded a grounder, tossed the ball to first base, and thus clinched the first World Series championship for the Sox since 1918. That victory over the St. Louis Cardinals reversed the so-called "Curse of the Bambino," and created an electric moment for long-suffering fans after an 86-year championship drought.

On Tuesday at Fenway Park, to mark the 20th anniversary of the team that would not quit, the Red Sox will honor the 2004 ballplayers in a ceremony before the Sox home opener. Foulke joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to reminisce about that fabled season.