The post-season begins for the Boston Celtics

04:43
The Boston Celtics start their playoff run Sunday afternoon when they host the Miami Heat. The Celtics finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA. Fans are enthusiastic about the possibility that this year the team could win it all, for the first time since 2008. WBUR's Weekend Edition caught up with Khari A. Thompson, who covers the Celtics for Boston.com, to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of this season's version of the C's.

This segment aired on April 21, 2024.

Headshot of Sharon Brody

Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

