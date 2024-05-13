Advertisement
What does Steward Health's bankruptcy process look like?
Steward Health Care, the company that runs more than 30 hospitals nationwide, including eight in Massachusetts, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week. The filing in Texas comes after months of news about financial turmoil and uncertainty at the for-profit company.
Ross Martin, a Boston College law professor who teaches bankruptcy law, joins WBUR's Weekend Edition to break down what the bankruptcy process looks like for the health care company.
This segment aired on May 11, 2024.