Patrick Kennedy's new book shares stories of resilient people dealing with mental illness

Former Rhode Island congressman Patrick Kennedy recently released a book, Profiles in Mental Health Courage, a compilation of stories from resilient people living and enduring mental illness and addiction.

Kennedy joins WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss the new book as well as the importance of  communication around mental illness, the challenges, and the recovery processes.

This segment aired on June 1, 2024.

Headshot of Sharon Brody

Sharon Brody News Host
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

