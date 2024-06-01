Patrick Kennedy's new book shares stories of resilient people dealing with mental illness

Advertisement
Patrick Kennedy's new book shares stories of resilient people dealing with mental illnessResume
Former Rhode Island congressman Patrick Kennedy recently released a book, Profiles in Mental Health Courage, a compilation of stories from resilient people living and enduring mental illness and addiction.
Kennedy joins WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss the new book as well as the importance of communication around mental illness, the challenges, and the recovery processes.
This segment aired on June 1, 2024.