How Harvard was exposed in nationwide human remains trade

It's been nearly a year since Harvard Medical School's now-former morgue manager was charged with stealing and selling donor bodies meant for student learning. With Cedric Lodge's arrest, Harvard was exposed as part of a nationwide network of human remains trading.

WBUR's Ally Jarmanning has spent the last year digging into the case for a new season of WBUR's Last Seen podcast. In this segment, she brings us the story of what happened at Harvard, and the fallout since.