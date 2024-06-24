Advertisement
How Harvard was exposed in nationwide human remains trade
It's been nearly a year since Harvard Medical School's now-former morgue manager was charged with stealing and selling donor bodies meant for student learning. With Cedric Lodge's arrest, Harvard was exposed as part of a nationwide network of human remains trading.
WBUR's Ally Jarmanning has spent the last year digging into the case for a new season of WBUR's Last Seen podcast. In this segment, she brings us the story of what happened at Harvard, and the fallout since.
This segment airs on June 24, 2024. Audio will be available after the broadcast.