'I will never have answers': Families grieve loved ones impacted by Harvard human remains theft

When news broke about the thefts of body parts from the morgue at Harvard Medical School, it was like an earthquake for families of those who had donated their bodies.

The families were left with painful questions — including whether they’d received the true remains of their loved ones.

WBUR’s Ally Jarmanning spoke to family members who have spent the last year struggling with these new unknowns.