How the human remains scandal has impacted Harvard

How the human remains scandal has impacted HarvardResume
A year ago this month, the former morgue manager of Harvard Medical School was arrested and charged with stealing body parts of people donated to the school for student anatomy classes.
The allegations were shocking and exposed a flourishing trade in human remains that stretches across the country. Many wondered what consequences Harvard might face. The answer: not much.
WBUR’s Ally Jarmanning joins Morning Edition to talk about what’s happened with Harvard since.
This segment aired on June 28, 2024.