Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

How the human remains scandal has impacted Harvard

04:35
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail

A year ago this month, the former morgue manager of Harvard Medical School was arrested and charged with stealing body parts of people donated to the school for student anatomy classes.

The allegations were shocking and exposed a flourishing trade in human remains that stretches across the country. Many wondered what consequences Harvard might face. The answer: not much.

WBUR’s Ally Jarmanning joins Morning Edition to talk about what’s happened with Harvard since.

This segment aired on June 28, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Ally Jarmanning

Ally Jarmanning Senior Reporter
Ally is a senior reporter focused on criminal justice and police accountability.

More…

Advertisement

More from WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...
Close