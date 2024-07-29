Katherine Clark on how Kamala Harris got Democrats to line up behind her so quickly Play

In just eight days, the presidential race has been upended.

President Biden stepped aside from his re-election bid and Vice President Harris began hers, quickly consolidating her party's support.

Now the question is who she will pick as a running mate.

WBUR's Carrie Jung spoke with Massachusetts Congresswoman and Democratic Whip Katherine Clark about the seismic change in the presidential race, which seems to have energized Democrats.