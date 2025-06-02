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Massachusetts is turning retired cranberry farms back into wetlands

04:23

Massachusetts has restored over 500 acres of former cranberry farmland back into wetlands. And the state has 12 more projects underway.

The goals include increasing resilience to climate change, restoring crucial wildlife habitat, and improving water quality.

Titi Shodiya and Zakiya Whatley, scientists and hosts of the Dope Labs podcast, join WBUR's Morning Edition to explain how all of this works.

This segment aired on June 24, 2025.

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