Skip to main content
Heart Donate
Heart Donate
Search

Support WBUR

Local musician Vasilis Kostas on how he found his voice through a traditional Greek lute

05:33

This weekend is the annual Lowell Folk Festival and local lauoto player Vasilis Kostas will be playing. The lauoto is an eight-string, long necked instrument also called the Greek lute. Kostas grew up in Greece, but came to the United States more than two decades ago to pursue music.

Kostas joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about his journey as a musician ahead of the festival.

This segment aired on July 25, 2025.

Related:

Headshot of Sharon Brody
Sharon Brody News Host

Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…
Headshot of Amanda Beland
Amanda Beland Senior Producer

Amanda Beland is a senior producer for WBUR. She also reports for the WBUR newsroom.

More…

Support WBUR

Support WBUR

Listen Live
Loading...