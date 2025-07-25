Local musician Vasilis Kostas on how he found his voice through a traditional Greek lute Play

This weekend is the annual Lowell Folk Festival and local lauoto player Vasilis Kostas will be playing. The lauoto is an eight-string, long necked instrument also called the Greek lute. Kostas grew up in Greece, but came to the United States more than two decades ago to pursue music.

Kostas joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about his journey as a musician ahead of the festival.