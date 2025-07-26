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Taking stock of the organ donation system in Mass. after alarming reports elsewhere

04:22

A recent federal probe and New York Times investigation found surgeons in some U.S. states faced pressure to remove organs from patients for transplantation, even as those patients cried and showed other signs of life.

Could it happen in Massachusetts?

Dr. Robert Truog, director emeritus of Harvard Medical School's Center for Bioethics, joins WBUR's Weekend Edition.

This segment aired on July 26, 2025.

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Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

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Rob Lane is a producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

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