The minimum salary in the NWSL — the top women’s soccer league in the U.S. — went up this year … to $16,538. Even for a player who stays with a host family and gets transportation assistance from her team, it’s not easy to live off of $16,538 a year.

But in some leagues in other countries, women earn better wages. Georgia Cloepfil spent a season playing in South Korea.

A glossary: Apa, sick. Chua, cold. Baegopa, hungry. These are the first Korean words I learn.

I arrive in January. Snowplows clear our training fields on the eastern coast of Korea. The subzero wind bites my naked hands, and on the second morning, a teammate gifts me a pair of her gloves. We live in a hotel for six weeks of preseason. There is a sullen heaviness to our trainings, which are every day of the week, twice.

Himduro, they teach me: difficult.

***

For most of the season we live in Incheon, South Korea, on a man-made island in the Yellow Sea. The waves reach the edge of our dormitory, which is secured by a gate and three security guards.

Some pollution blows across the ocean from Beijing, and some of it I can watch wafting up into the sky across the bay from factories in Seoul.

When the sky is blue, it is blue only above my head in a vertical strip. Most days, the horizon is cushioned by a yellow-grey haze.

The guards bike in circles to patrol the area around the field and housing.

During my first week, the oldest one pulls me aside on my way out to the training field, proudly showing off the translation apps he has on his phone.

He speaks into the microphone and his phone speaks to me:

“What is your name?”

I speak back — "My name is Georgia" — and he smiles as he reads the transcribed Korean.

***

In South Korea, athletes give up most of their formal education at the age of 12. Starting then, their sport is their main focus. They often train three times a day. Upon graduation, female soccer players hope to secure a spot on one of the teams that make up the professional league. Here, they could make a more stable wage than is offered almost anywhere in the world to female players.

***

Even my teammates who speak no English can say at least one word: fighting. I learn quickly that fighting can mean "stay strong," it can mean "suck it up," it can mean "chin up," it can mean "cheer up," it can mean "move on," it can mean "play hard" or "let’s go!"

There is a certain strength here in hiding emotion, in fighting through most things instead of fighting for them.

***

I spend my first few nights getting to know my new teammates. Via Google Translate, I ignorantly ask them what they studied in school — only soccer.

I ask what they will do after they stop playing. One teammate, 30, tells me that she might want to be a Pilates teacher. Everyone else says they haven’t given it any thought.

Seo-Hyeon only plays, she tells me, because her father wants her to. "I like drawing and reading books — I don’t really like soccer," she says.

Su-Jung says she started playing soccer because it made sense financially for her family. Soccer has housed and fed her since she was 12 years old.

Min-Seo is 29 and plays for the money. Her sister works in her parents’ restaurant and makes only $6 an hour.