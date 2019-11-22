Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury while playing with an ankle injury against Mississippi State last weekend. This has led to more calls for college athletes to be paid. Sports Illustrated's Charlotte Wilder says it shouldn't take an injury for people to realize college athletes deserve more.

Also, since choosing to play professionally in Lithuania and now Australia, LaMelo Ball has been largely in the shadows. Bleacher Report's Mirin Fader, who wrote about Ball's life in Australia, discusses the challenges facing the 18-year-old professional athlete.

And a former NBA executive who once brought the Magic to Orlando hopes to bring an MLB team to the city. Only A Game's Karen Given looks at the pitch for the Orlando Dreamers — and explains why she thinks this is a bad idea.

