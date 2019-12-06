Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigned from his post after former players accused Peters of racism and physical abuse. Peters was the third person to lose his job in what the New York Times has called a "cultural upheaval" in hockey. Toronto-based sportswriter Shireen Ahmed reflects.

Also, the plan to split the Tampa Bay Rays' season between Florida and Montreal has been knocked down for now. Only A Game's Karen Given acknowledges the idea was "logistically ridiculous" but is still sad she won't be able to watch MLB in Montreal.

And New York Magazine contributing editor Will Leitch says college football's lower-tier bowls " ... do not matter. There's literally a bowl called the 'Cheez-It Bowl.' " So why does Leitch like them so much?

