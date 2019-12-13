The Toronto Raptors honored Kawhi Leonard with a tribute video, championship ring and a standing ovation in his return to Toronto. The Athletic's Michael Lee says the city's embrace of Leonard stands in contrast to the mess that NBA reunions often are.

Also, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from major sports events for the next four years. Only A Game's Karen Given explains the lead-up to the incident and discusses Russian boxers' threat to boycott the 2020 Tokyo Olympics unless the sanctions are lifted.

And, the New England Patriots got caught taping another team's sideline ... again. Mike Pesca, the host of the daily Slate podcast "The Gist," delves into Spygate 2.0.

