Support the news

3 Stories You Should Know

3 Stories: Kawhi Returns To Toronto, WADA Bans Russia, Spygate 2.0?11:55
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Kawhi Leonard played his first game in Toronto since joining the Clippers. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Kawhi Leonard played his first game in Toronto since joining the Clippers. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors honored Kawhi Leonard with a tribute video, championship ring and a standing ovation in his return to Toronto. The Athletic's Michael Lee says the city's embrace of Leonard stands in contrast to the mess that NBA reunions often are.

Also, the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from major sports events for the next four years. Only A Game's Karen Given explains the lead-up to the incident and discusses Russian boxers' threat to boycott the 2020 Tokyo Olympics unless the sanctions are lifted.

And, the New England Patriots got caught taping another team's sideline ... again. Mike Pesca, the host of the daily Slate podcast "The Gist," delves into Spygate 2.0.

More Stories You Should Know

This segment aired on December 14, 2019.

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news