3 Stories: NFL's Officiating Problem, 'Juiced' Baseballs, Bronny James12:30Play
The coin toss debacle during last Sunday's Rams-Cowboys games was perhaps a new low in a year of poor NFL officiating. ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. wonders if the hubbub over officiating actually helps the NFL's bottom line.
Also 2019's record-setting 6,776 home runs has more people asking about "juiced" MLB baseballs. Yahoo! Sports' Hannah Keyser delves into a recent study on the composition of the baseball ... which offers some answers but also leaves plenty of unanswered questions.
And Bronny James is having a very different high school experience than most people ... including his own father, LeBron James. Only A Game's Karen Given discusses Bronny's life at the Sierra Canyon School.
This segment airs on December 21, 2019.
