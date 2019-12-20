The coin toss debacle during last Sunday's Rams-Cowboys games was perhaps a new low in a year of poor NFL officiating. ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. wonders if the hubbub over officiating actually helps the NFL's bottom line.

Also 2019's record-setting 6,776 home runs has more people asking about "juiced" MLB baseballs. Yahoo! Sports' Hannah Keyser delves into a recent study on the composition of the baseball ... which offers some answers but also leaves plenty of unanswered questions.

And Bronny James is having a very different high school experience than most people ... including his own father, LeBron James. Only A Game's Karen Given discusses Bronny's life at the Sierra Canyon School.

