This week on Only A Game, we revisit some of our favorite stories of teammates: Bob Cousy explains why he regretted not being closer to Bill Russell off the floor. Also, the story of Nicki Collen, who after years as her husband's assistant coach became the WNBA Coach of the Year. And a radio producer's reunion with his high school lacrosse teammate, who was also his nemesis. Join us!

'I Should Have Done More': Bob Cousy's Letter To Bill Russell

Bob Cousy and Bill Russell were close on the basketball court. Bob Cousy regrets not being closer to Russell off of it.

Nicki Collen Was Her Husband's Assistant Coach. Now, She's WNBA Coach Of The Year.

As Nicki Collen followed her husband from job to job, she sometimes worried that people doubted her coaching skills. Then last year she led the Atlanta Dream to the playoffs.

How Two High School Lacrosse Nemeses 'Settled Their Beefs'

Otis Gray remembers losing a challenge to his high school nemesis during lacrosse practice. Years later, he reconnected with Andrew Boyle.