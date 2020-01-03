David Stern, who served as NBA commissioner from 1984 to 2014, died on Wednesday at the age of 77. Lindsay Gibbs, who recently launched the newsletter Power Plays and co-hosts the "Burn It All Down" podcast, reflects on Stern's legacy as the "mastermind" behind the WNBA.

And, NFL head coaches of color do not receive second chances at the same rate as white coaches do — that’s one finding from a new study on NFL coaching diversity out of Arizona State University's Global Sport Institute. CEO Kenneth Shropshire discusses the study.

Also, many college football coaches leave for their new gigs before their current teams have played in bowl games. Only A Game's Karen Given considers what happens to the teams they leave behind.

