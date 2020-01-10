3 Stories: Black Quarterbacks, Patriots' Future, LSU Won't Cancel Class

Of the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, four are led by black quarterbacks. The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer says the sport of football has evolved, and LaMar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and others are going to be the faces of the NFL.

Also, the Tennessee Titans defeated the New England Patriots in last weekend's Wild Card game, handing the Patriots their earliest season exit since 2009. The Boston Globe's Nora Princiotti discusses the possibility that this is the end of the Tom Brady era in New England.

And on Monday, LSU and Clemson play in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The game is being held in New Orleans. Even so, LSU isn't cancelling classes. Only A Game's Karen Given thinks that's a mistake.

