Participation In High School Sports Is Falling ... But Not In Girls' Wrestling

We're amid this era in which participation in high school sports is going down. And you can blame concerns about concussions or helicopter parents, and you can blame those video games. We love to blame video games. But the numbers don't lie. They're stark.

Across the board, participation in high school sports is down — region to region — across the United States, except in a few specific instances. And my colleague, Rachel Bachman at The Wall Street Journal, has found one: girls' wrestling.

That's right. At a time when participation in high school boys wrestling is flat, going down, girls' wrestling is booming. It grew by close to 30% last year alone. Half the states in the country are gonna have a girls' wrestling tournament this year. So, I asked Rachel, to come on with us at Only A Game to tell us about this delightfully surprising story.

JG: First of all, how did you learn about this? Who's your deep wrestling contact here?

RB: Well, I've always loved to track trends in sports. And especially high school sports, because that's when most Americans get exposed to them and really get involved. And I saw the numbers of girls' wrestling, and I about had to rub my eyes 'cause they're just so counter to all the other trends.

JG: So, there have always been young women who've come out for high school wrestling. However, they've been told, "All right, you gotta be on the boys' team." And that's not the most hospitable environment, right?

RB: It's not. It's downright awkward. And, of course, we're talking about teenagers, right? Who are squaring off against each other at the most awkward time of their lives. So, yeah, it's been less than ideal.

JG: And there have been controversies. I mean, there have been situations, right, where you've had girls' wrestlers who have competed with boys, and then boys who are so unwilling to wrestle them that they forfeit matches.

RB: Yeah. I mean, in fact, you know, just last winter in Colorado at the state tournament, a boy refused to wrestle two girls he was on track to wrestle against. And he cited sort of personal and religious reasons for doing that. And those girls end up finishing fourth and fifth in the state in the boys' state tournament. So that shows, one, the lingering stigma of wrestling against girls for some boys, and also that there are girls who still stick in there and wrestle against boys.

JG: Sure, of course. So, what we're talking about here is this momentum with girl-specific teams, and where is this coming out of? Is there a state or a region of the country that has really embraced this and pushed on it?

RB: There have been some groups like Wrestle Like A Girl, a non-profit that's really pushed this, and USA Wrestling that really recently has advocated for schools to add teams and for states to add state tournaments. But Texas and Hawaii were really the pioneers. They had girls' state tournaments in the late '90s, and that was even before women's wrestling was added to the Olympics, which was in 2004.

As you mentioned, high school sports in general are really stagnating. So, any potential area of growth, schools have to look at. And also, you know, boys' wrestling for various reasons has sort of ebbed and flowed, and adding a girls' team can really bolster the boys' program.

JG: Oh, that's interesting. So you're saying that when you have this healthy girls' team, it actually creates a situation where more boys are going out for the boys' team?

RB: Yeah, I mean, everyone wants to be in the place to be, right? And so the more athletes on a team, the more exciting it is for everybody.

JG: Now, you note in the story that it's taken quite a while for schools to figure this out. But this is not a case of Title IX happening, and everyone just throwing together a girls' wrestling team. We are more than a generation removed from that. What was the delay all about here?

RB: That's a great question. It really was this chicken and egg situation, where girls' teams didn't exist because not enough girls came out to justify them. And then girls weren't comfortable coming out for high school wrestling because there weren't separate girls' teams. And it really did take some advocacy groups and USA Wrestling to say, "Hey, we've gotta stop this cycle and really create some places for girls to go."

JG: There are a couple references in the story to kind of old male attitudes about this: the idea, like, "We can't let girls wrestle. What are you talking about?" Did you encounter much of that when you were doing this?

RB: Yeah, absolutely. This is a very old, relatively conservative sport. For instance, there was a long-time volunteer and wrestling dad in Indiana who said his daughter wanted to wrestle, and he really balked at that. He saw wrestlers as hard-nosed and gritty and not the things he saw in his daughter. But after she started, he acquiesced, and he saw her confidence go up and her will to succeed. And she became more decisive, and she got good at it. And he just did a 180.

JG: So he just saw all these benefits.

RB: Absolutely. And, you know, of course, it was still wrestling. I think that was the other thing. It sort of demystified that — you know, he thought maybe this is gonna be a totally foreign form of the sport. It's still wrestling, you know?