3 Stories: Sign Stealing Scandal, New WNBA CBA, Odell Beckham Jr.

MLB's recent investigation has confirmed that the Houston Astros were stealing signs electronically during their 2017 championship season. Jason Gay delves into the fallout of the sign stealing scandal.

Also, the WNBA and its players association have agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement. Amira Rose Davis, Penn State professor and co-host of the Burn It All Down podcast, breaks down the new CBA and what it means for the players.

And, after the College Football Playoffs championship game, a video of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handing out cash to LSU players surfaced online. The Ringer's Bryan Curtis takes a look at the issue of pay, and lack thereof, in college sports.

