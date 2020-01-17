Super Bowl Haiku XXVI: Call For Submissions

For many, the days leading up to the Super Bowl are for big party preparations: stocking up on Doritos (and lesser snacks) and purchasing in bulk the various beverages that will be consumed, and shown in television ads, during the game.

Only A Game has little time for snacks and beverages right now. For us, the lead-up to the Super Bowl means we'll be working hard to bring you our 26th installment of Super Bowl Haiku.

But we need your help.

Imagine the thrill

Of hearing your syllables

Five. Seven. Five. Wow!

Send us your Super Bowl Haiku! Perhaps the Hut-Hut Haiku Players will read it on our show! Submit your poems by simply leaving them in the comments below. Or, email them to us at oag@wbur.org.

But please hurry. Only submissions received by 5:00pm EST on Monday, Jan. 27 will be considered for broadcast.

Thanks!