Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:09
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 24, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Fans wearing the jerseys of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Nati Harnik/AP)
Fans wearing the jerseys of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Nati Harnik/AP)

The Chiefs are slight favorites over the 49ers just one week before the big game. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the Super Bowl LIV combatants. Also,  Coco Gauff's big upset over reigning Aussie Open champ Naomi Osaka. And,  did y'all hear what the Florence Freedom just changed their name to?

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on January 25, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news