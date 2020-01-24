Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:09Play
The Chiefs are slight favorites over the 49ers just one week before the big game. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the Super Bowl LIV combatants. Also, Coco Gauff's big upset over reigning Aussie Open champ Naomi Osaka. And, did y'all hear what the Florence Freedom just changed their name to?
This segment airs on January 25, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
