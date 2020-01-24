Support the news

3 Stories: Eli Manning, Zion Williamson, Super Bowl I Tapes
January 24, 2020
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds his son after announcing his retirement on Friday. (Adam Hunger/AP)
Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announced his retirement this week. Sports Illustrated's Charlotte Wilder puts an end to the question that some have raised: was Eli Manning actually that good?

Also, the lost tape of the Super Bowl I has been found. Its finder offered it to the NFL, CBS and NBC, but they didn;t pony up. Now, they're trying to raise money on KickstarterOnly A Game's Karen Given asks if the goal of $1.5 million is worth the trouble.

And Zion Williamson, the number one pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, finally made his NBA debut on Wednesday. The Athletic's Michael Lee shares what impressed him during the rookie's debut and what his return from injury could mean for the NBA.

This segment airs on January 25, 2020.

