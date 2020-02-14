Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

February 14, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros look on as owner Jim Crane reads a prepared statement during a press conference on Thursday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros look on as owner Jim Crane reads a prepared statement during a press conference on Thursday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros apologized this week for sign stealing during the 2017 season ... unless they didn't apologize. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss. Also, Bob Knight returns to Indiana University for the first time in 20 years. And, why Bengals and Browns fans can't use their teams' failure as reasons to score legal weed.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on February 15, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news