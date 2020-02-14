Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
The Houston Astros apologized this week for sign stealing during the 2017 season ... unless they didn't apologize. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss. Also, Bob Knight returns to Indiana University for the first time in 20 years. And, why Bengals and Browns fans can't use their teams' failure as reasons to score legal weed.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment airs on February 15, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Support the news