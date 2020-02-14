3 Stories: Dusty Baker, MLB Playoff Format Proposal, XFL's Future

After their cheating scandal shocked MLB, the Houston Astros hired Dusty Baker as their new manager. Professor Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University, reflects on why the Astros turned to Baker — and what it could mean for his career.

Also, an MLB proposal would expand the playoffs to include 14 teams and feature a live TV broadcast in which clubs would select their opponent. ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. explains why this is a very bad idea.

And the XFL returned in spectacular fashion this past weekend ... or did it? Only A Game's Karen Given discusses what she liked about Week 1 of the new football league — and asks if the latest version of the XFL can avoid the same fate as the league's first incarnation.

More Stories You Should Know