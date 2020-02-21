3 Stories: Slam Dunk Contest, Elam Ending, NASCAR Safety

Fans are saying Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon was "robbed" after yet another controversial ending in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest. Toronto-based sportswriter Shireen Ahmed believes the connections between one of the judges and the winner, Derrick Jones Jr., may have unfairly influenced the result.

Also, the NBA All-Star Game changed its format to feature the Elam Ending — which ends the game when one of the teams reaches the target score set for the fourth quarter. Mike Pesca, host of the daily Slate podcast "The Gist," enjoyed the change and wants to see it during the regular season.

Some are crediting safety measures required after Dale Earnhardt's death in 2001 for saving Ryan Newman's life in a terrible crash at Monday's Daytona 500. Only A Game's Karen Given agrees, but cautions that technology can't make sports completely safe.

