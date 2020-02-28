3 Stories: Gianna Bryant, Starless NCAA Hoops Season, Cheating Scandal Legal Response

A public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant was held Monday in Los Angeles. Bleacher Report's Mirin Fader spoke with Gigi's teammates and coaches about the legacy of 'Mambacita'.

Also, while countless upsets have entertained college basketball fans this season, it's been hard to miss the lack of superstars. The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer thinks this might be a glimpse into the future of college basketball.

And the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and MLB have responded to lawsuits stemming from the recent sign-stealing scandal. A part of their legal argument? Cheating is part of the game. Only A Game's Karen Given is raising her eyebrows.

More Stories You Should Know