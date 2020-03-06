New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is slated to become a free agent. Only A Game's Karen Given discusses the rampant speculation over where the six-time Super Bowl champion might end up.

Also, the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to dominate MLB headlines. Yahoo! Sports' Hannah Keyser tries to clarify a few possible misconceptions regarding the scandal.

And students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are voting on a new mascot, something the school has lacked since dropping Chief Illiniwek in 2007. New York Magazine contributing editor Will Leitch says support for Chief Illiniwek — and similarly offensive mascots — has actually grown in recent years.

