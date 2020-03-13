Entering The World Of The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

Artist Anika Orrock’s new book begins like this: "This book is dedicated to the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and to all women and girls everywhere throughout time who perpetuate the gift of possibility by having the grit and tenacity to stay true to themselves." This the story of that book and how it came to be. 'I Couldn't Ever Write Fast Enough' Anika Orrock can’t remember a time when she didn’t draw. "I always had these stories in my head," she says. "It was like I couldn't ever write fast enough to get down what I saw in my head — everything was always visual — so I would always draw out the story before I would write it." Anika’s very first drawing was of her grandfather. Anika Orrock. (Raynier J. Jacildo) "He was sort of self-described as 'an egg on two toothpicks,' " she says with a laugh. "Easy for a kid to draw, I guess." "So, tell me: who was your grandfather?" I ask. "Who was Ray Orrock? You know, I don't even know if you could ever nail that down," Anika says. "But he started out as a cartoonist." Ray Orrock earned money in high school and college selling his cartoons to publications like the Napa Sunday Journal and The Catholic Voice. He kept drawing — hand-illustrating birthday cards for the family — even after becoming a full-time writer. For 35 years he wrote a daily column that appeared in East Bay syndicated newspapers. Anika was an only child, and she always had a special connection with her grandfather. He and the rest of the family called her "Nick." "You know, my aunt was just talking to me the other day about this, where she said from the get-go, there was such a different bond between my grandfather and I that she said, 'Honest to God, if you weren't born at different times, I would think you were the same person,' " Anika says. They loved “Cheers” and the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” but, most importantly for this story, they loved baseball. "As far as baseball goes, I think I loved it before I even understood it," Anika says.

Growing up, Anika spent weekends — or sometimes whole summers — with her grandparents. They’d watch the San Francisco Giants on TV or listen on the radio. "It was just always on. And I just loved the sound of it," she says. Signing Up For Class During her first semester at San Jose State University, Anika learned her grandfather had cancer. Less than a year later, in March 2008, Ray Orrock died. Anika says, before that, she hadn’t had the guts to sign up for an illustration class at San Jose State. But, after her grandfather’s death, she felt a new sense of clarity — about what mattered and what didn’t. She knew drawing brought her joy, so she signed up for a class. Anika went on to work in the animation industry. And she started a side project drawing scenes from MLB games. In her third season, Anika wanted to put together a collection of her baseball art for a convention. "So I had, I don't even know how many, a few hundred at least, of these drawings," she says. "And I was going through ‘em, and I think it was, like, about two-thirds of the way through the pile before this weird thing dawned on me, where I just thought, there were so many different things going on at these games — every game was different, every game ended up different, there were different plays — but, oddly, a lot of these look the same, and why do they look the same?" Anika realized that was because the majority of her illustrations were of men. "And then it kind of dawned on me how odd that was as a woman," she says, "and that opened up a whole different awareness of like, 'Gosh, all of my mentors, my idols, my favorite cartoonists, you know — not all, but most have been men." "So what did you start to do next?" I ask. "Well, I just got kinda like 'screw this' — just a little bit defiant, like, 'OK, I'm a woman. I love baseball this much. There has to be great stories of women in baseball,' " she says. "The first thing that came to mind was the movie 'A League of Their Own.' " 'So Who's Going To Write It?' Anika started doing more research on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and the women who played from Racine to Rockford to South Bend to Fort Wayne from 1943 to 1954. "It was exhilarating," Anika says. "It was like, 'Oh, wow. New things to draw, new things to explore, new stories.' And the more I read and the more fascinating they were, the more I found myself starting to identify with them. Not necessarily because they were anything I had experienced firsthand, but just the sheer fact that these stories are coming from women. And I'm a woman, and they were doing things with the men and the boys in arenas where mostly men were — from the time they were kids — kind of just like me." Anika was hooked. She put together a proposal for a book that would feature stories and illustrations of former players, and she sent the proposal off to a publisher. Soon Anika was having coffee with an editor. "They wanted it to be more of a history, more comprehensive, more stories. And I thought, 'Great, this'll be awesome,' " Anika says. "And I even asked her, I said, 'Well, so, who's going to write it?' She said, 'Well, you are.' "

