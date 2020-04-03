Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports04:42Play
It's Week 4 of the (Almost) No Sports Era. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss how Steph Curry has adjusted to working from home. Also, the completely theortical debate over how to resume the NHL season. And, how some residents of West Yorkshire are benefitting from the ongoing pandemic.
This segment airs on April 4, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
