Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
April 03, 2020
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is working from home these days. (David Zalubowski/AP)
It's Week 4 of the (Almost) No Sports Era. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss how Steph Curry has adjusted to working from home. Also, the completely theortical debate over how to resume the NHL season. And, how some residents of West Yorkshire are benefitting from the ongoing pandemic.

This segment airs on April 4, 2020.

