The dog doesn’t understand voluntary quarantine. She understands outside air and human companionship. With a six-foot leash between us, we walked to the reservoir.

The path we take every day is paved, and the view of water nearly constant, but a piece of color on the ground caught my eye. Below the Mutt Mitt dispenser, someone had written in red block letters: "Chalk Walk."

A foot or two further, I saw more block letters in orange: "Use Positivity."

A couple of steps later, there were some in aqua: "Share Kindly."

And then, in shades of lavender, green and yellow: "Exercise. Exercise. Exercise."

It was like strolling through a garden of verbs — with a nudge to the physically inert.