Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:55
April 10, 2020
Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, would be a site for games. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
As sports leagues look for ways to return to play, MLB is considering forming a so-called "bubble" league in Arizona. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss MLB's "bubble-headed" idea, as well as Dana White's so-far-unrealized plan to bring back the UFC. Plus, Alabama football coach Nick Saban finally enters the 1990s.
This segment airs on April 11, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

