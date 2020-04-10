Only A Game
As sports leagues look for ways to return to play, MLB is considering forming a so-called "bubble" league in Arizona. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss MLB's "bubble-headed" idea, as well as Dana White's so-far-unrealized plan to bring back the UFC. Plus, Alabama football coach Nick Saban finally enters the 1990s.
This segment airs on April 11, 2020.
