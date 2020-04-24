Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
It's Week 6 of The Almost No-Sports At All Era. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the 2020 NFL Virtual Draft. Also, MLB throws a really skinny book at the Boston Red Sox. And, a 6-year-old designs a new uniform for an Italian pro soccer team.
This segment airs on April 25, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
