Only A Game Only A Game

Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

April 24, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks just before the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. (NFL via AP)
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks just before the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. (NFL via AP)

It's Week 6 of The Almost No-Sports At All Era. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the 2020 NFL Virtual Draft. Also, MLB throws a really skinny book at the Boston Red Sox. And, a 6-year-old designs a new uniform for an Italian pro soccer team.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on April 25, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news