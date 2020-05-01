Only A Game Only A Game

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports06:15
May 01, 2020
(Keith Srakocic/AP)
Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the NCAA's approval of a plan to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. Also, the record-setting virtual NFL 2020 Draft. And, re-discovering a Japanese video game that put a fun twist on the names of American baseball players.

This segment airs on May 2, 2020.

