Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports04:05Play
NBA teams await guidelines for a return to play. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss what's reportedly the likeliest venue ... Walt Disney World. Also, the good and bad news about the Tokyo Olympics. And, a Bundesliga manager breaks quarantine.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment airs on May 23, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Support the news