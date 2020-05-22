Only A Game Only A Game

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports04:05
May 22, 2020
Walt Disney World has been closed along with other theme parks around Florida. But the NBA may be paying a visit. (John Raoux/AP)
NBA teams await guidelines for a return to play. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss what's reportedly the likeliest venue ... Walt Disney World. Also, the good and bad news about the Tokyo Olympics. And, a Bundesliga manager breaks quarantine.

This segment airs on May 23, 2020.

