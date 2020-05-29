Only A Game Only A Game

Charlie Pierce

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:25
May 29, 2020
The NWSL is slated to be the first American team sports league to get back on the field. Last season, Heather O'Reilly and the North Carolina Courage topped the Chicago Red Stars in the championship. (Karl B DeBlaker/AP)
Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the NWSL's plan to bring back pro team sports to the U.S. at the end of June. Also, Tom Brady puts his Cadillac Escalade on the market ... for $300,000. And, the Formula One driver who was kicked off his team after bringing in a ringer for a virtual race.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on May 30, 2020.

