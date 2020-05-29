Only A Game
Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the NWSL's plan to bring back pro team sports to the U.S. at the end of June. Also, Tom Brady puts his Cadillac Escalade on the market ... for $300,000. And, the Formula One driver who was kicked off his team after bringing in a ringer for a virtual race.
This segment airs on May 30, 2020.
