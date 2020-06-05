Only A Game Only A Game

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
June 05, 2020
Drew Brees (left) has drawn sharp criticism for recent comments he made about those who protest police brutality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, a movement started by Colin Kaepernick (right). (D. Ross Cameron/AP)
The NFL has long discouraged players from protesting police brutality. Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce joins others in criticizing the league's statement following the killing of George Floyd. Also, the return of the NBA gets closer. And sport returns to the UK in a particularly flighty manner.

This segment airs on June 6, 2020.

