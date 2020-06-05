Rising USC sophomore Reagan Griffin Jr. says people come to him for his sports expertise. And for good reason...

But Reagan wishes his friends would also listen to him when he talks about what it's like to be an African American living in the U.S. — and what they can do to help.

"Make it known that you will not tolerate injustice, even when it doesn’t directly affect you," Reagan writes. "Or is it going to take me lying on the pavement, murdered in cold blood, to motivate you to care?"

Reagan Grffin Jr.'s full essay originally appeared on The Undefeated, which explores the intersection of sports, race and culture. Click the play button to the left of the headline to hear Griffin Jr. read a shortened version of his piece.