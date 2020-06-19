Only A Game Only A Game

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:45
June 19, 2020
Earlier this week the University of Virginia released this new logo, which was updated to remove a design element referring to the school’s history with slavery. (University of Virginia Athletics Department via AP)
Some racist college sports traditions are on the way out. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the positive steps. Also, commissioner Roger Goodell said he encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick. Charlie notes, "There's no reason to trust Roger Goodell on anything." And, why Shaq and Gronk will party ... and joust.

This segment airs on June 20, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

