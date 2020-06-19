Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:45Play
Some racist college sports traditions are on the way out. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the positive steps. Also, commissioner Roger Goodell said he encourages NFL teams to sign Colin Kaepernick. Charlie notes, "There's no reason to trust Roger Goodell on anything." And, why Shaq and Gronk will party ... and joust.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment airs on June 20, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Support the news