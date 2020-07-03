Only A Game
The NFL team from Washington, D.C. is under unprecedented pressure to change its team name. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss. Also, the cancellation of all 2020 minor league baseball games. And, Iceland's amazing soccer team logo reveal.
This segment airs on July 4, 2020.
