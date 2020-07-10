Only A Game Only A Game

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

July 10, 2020
Washington owner Daniel Snyder before a 2019 game against the Buffalo Bills. (Adrian Kraus/AP)
QB Patrick Mahomes signed a massive contract with the Chiefs this week. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the deal. Also, a name change is coming for D.C.'s NFL squad. And, make way for Japan's cheerleading (and socially-distanced) robots.

This segment airs on July 11, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

