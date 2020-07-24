Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
Seattle's NHL franchise now has a name, and it's ... The Kraken! Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss Seattle's monster moniker. Also, Washington D.C. football goes generic for now. And soccer fans may get squirted at Torino's "Feel Safe" gate.
This segment airs on July 25, 2020.
