Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

July 24, 2020
A flag with the new logo for the newly-named Seattle NHL team, the Seattle Kraken, flies atop the Space Needle. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Seattle's NHL franchise now has a name, and it's ... The Kraken! Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss Seattle's monster moniker. Also, Washington D.C. football goes generic for now. And soccer fans may get squirted at Torino's "Feel Safe" gate.

This segment airs on July 25, 2020.

