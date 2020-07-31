Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the resumption of NBA play, and the gesture of unity before tipoff. Also, a coronavirus outbreak on the Miami Marlins. And, Sports Illustrated offers new supplements ... though not the kind that can be read.
This segment airs on August 1, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
