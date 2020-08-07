Only A Game Only A Game

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:36
August 07, 2020
Miami Marlins players watch during the first inning of Tuesday's game in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez/AP)
MLB is back on track after its recent COVID-19 outbreak ... sort of. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the plethora of doubleheaders. Also, the NHL's clean bill of health. And, NBA legend Bill Russell reminds fans that he's not dead.

This segment airs on August 8, 2020.

Charlie Pierce
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

