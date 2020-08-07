Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:36Play
MLB is back on track after its recent COVID-19 outbreak ... sort of. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the plethora of doubleheaders. Also, the NHL's clean bill of health. And, NBA legend Bill Russell reminds fans that he's not dead.
This segment airs on August 8, 2020.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
