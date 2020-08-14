Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
The NCAA's Mark Emmert said this week that there will be no fall sports championships in 2020. (FBS college football is still holding out hope.) Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss this "tragic" turn of events. Also, Serena Vs. Venus XXXI. And, an MLB star pitcher's unusual ejection.
This segment airs on August 15, 2020.
