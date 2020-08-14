Only A Game Only A Game

Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

August 14, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg leaves the stands after being ejected for arguing balls and strikes during a game on Thursday in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg leaves the stands after being ejected for arguing balls and strikes during a game on Thursday in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The NCAA's Mark Emmert said this week that there will be no fall sports championships in 2020. (FBS college football is still holding out hope.) Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss this "tragic" turn of events. Also, Serena Vs. Venus XXXI. And, an MLB star pitcher's unusual ejection.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on August 15, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news