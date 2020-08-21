Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
Jason Wright is the NFL's first Black team president. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss what Wright can do for the Washington NFL franchise, still owned by Dan Snyder. Also, a golfer named Woods wins a big tourney. And java mogul Jimmy Butler's thriving bubble business.
This segment airs on August 22, 2020.
