Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

August 21, 2020
Jason Wright played for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons -- and then went on to get his MBA and work at McKinsey. (NFL via Getty Images)
Jason Wright is the NFL's first Black team president. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss what Wright can do for the Washington NFL franchise, still owned by Dan Snyder. Also, a golfer named Woods wins a big tourney. And java mogul Jimmy Butler's thriving bubble business.

This segment airs on August 22, 2020.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

