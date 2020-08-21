For Nick Andersen, Running And Type 1 Diabetes Are Linked

There are many things you learn as a newly-diagnosed Type 1 diabetic, cloistered in the bright, antiseptic safety of a pediatric intensive care unit.

You learn about how to delay the inevitable — how to balance consumed carbohydrates and the injected insulin that your body no longer produces. You learn about all the things that might go wrong if you sneak in a can of soda when the nutritionist isn’t looking. You learn how to explain your incurable condition to friends and teachers and classmates, so everybody can understand why you might need to tap into your special supply of orange juice after gym class.

And you learn how important it is for blood sugar control that you have a regular kind of physical activity that you enjoy, so you can have a check on high and low blood sugars and keep your body in a regular and healthy routine.

For me, at age 11, this unwelcome diagnosis was well-timed on the physical activity front, as I had just started middle school and was about to begin running cross country. Running was new and easy. And, surprisingly, I showed real promise.

But something I didn’t learn at age 11 in the pediatric intensive care unit was how to balance my blood sugar after running 15 miles at four in the morning. That I had to learn on the road.

So it's about 5:30 in the morning. I have no idea where I am in New Hampshire.

This is me, in September 2019.

For the past four years, audio producer Nick Andersen has participated in a two-day, 200-mile relay race to raise money for diabetes research. (Courtesy Nick Andersen)

I just ran another 15 miles, bringing my 24 hour total to 30, which is definitely a record for me in my life.

For whatever reason, I had made a series of choices that led me into a van with five other runners, taking on a combined 200 miles in a dizzying ultra road relay. There was a real risk of unexpected medical peril on the remote roads of rural New Hampshire. This would be exhausting for any team, but for us — this was dangerous.

But let me back up.

Running A 200-Mile Relay ... With Six People

Because I started running just as I found out I would be living with Type 1 diabetes for the rest of my life, these two things fused together in a kind of cause and effect, leaving me forever guilted into assuming that the moment I stopped running, my well-controlled diabetes would take a turn for the worse, leaving me blind and without the use of my feet or hands.

Four years ago, the friend of a casual running buddy of mine connected me with a group of young Boston-area Type 1 diabetics with an interesting proposition: They were running a two-day, 200-mile relay race in order to raise money for the JDRF, a major source of medical research and treatment for diabetes.

Team 370: Agony of Defeat.

This is the starting line at the 2019 Reach the Beach Relay, an annual New England entry in the international Ragnar Relay Series.

May I remind you: $600,000 in six years is how much they've collected for diabetes, Type 1. Well done.

Most of these races are the same — 12 people, two smelly, snack-filled vans and a complicated 200-ish-mile course. This one snakes through New Hampshire from the base of a ski hill in Bretton Woods to the ocean in Hampton Beach.

The folks in my van were members or friends of the New England JDRF Chapter’s Young Leadership Committee, which is basically like your childhood church youth group but focused on blood sugar readings instead of temptations to sin.